1. Even as the Election Commission of India will announce poll dates later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka with a public rally in Kalaburagi, the home turf of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, this afternoon. PM’s rally comes amidst infighting in the State unit of the BJP with many disappointed over not getting tickets. Senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa announced yesterday that he will contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga against the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra following denial of ticket to his son K.E. Kanthesh.

2. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will announce Congress party’s 5th Guarantee “Shramik Nyay” and 6th Guarantee “Hissedari Nyay” for the upcoming general elections, in Bengaluru.

3. JD(S) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is set to leave for New Delhi for final talks on seat sharing with the BJP. While 20 seats have already been announced, eight more from the BJP-JD(S) combine are expected to be announced within the next couple of days.

4. M.B. Patil, Minister for Infrastructure, Commerce and Industries, will inspect a 31-metre U-girder for suburban rail project at casting yard of corridor-2, BSRP at Gollahalli.

5. B.PAC, in association with CGI, is organising an event titled “She Arises, Join the Womentum” today. An interactive activity, the programme will be held at between 10.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. at Rangoli Metro Art Centre, Metro Station, M.G Road.

6. Aesthetic Reverie, a photography exhibition curated by artist R. Manivannan, will be held from March 16 to 24 at D. Devaraj Urs Gallery, Chitrakala Parishath premises, on Kumarakrupa Road, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

7. Sri Ramaseva Mandali Trust is presenting a two-day S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial Music concert from today. There will be a saxophone concert by Sridhar Sagar and party at 9.45 a.m.; inaugural ceremony, at 11.30 a.m; violin by Dr. Mysore Manjunath, Sumanth Manjunath and Malvi Manjunath at 11.45 a.m. The programmes will be held at S.V.N. Memorial Hall, Nettigere, off Kanakapura Road.

From south Karnataka

1. Lok Adalat is being held at Kodagu to encourage out-of-court settlement of cases.

2. Mandya district in-charge minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy to lay foundation stones for civic works in Mandya town.

From coastal Karnataka

There is much confusions over whether Arun Kumar Puthila, leader of the breakaway faction of the BJP in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, is rejoining the parent party. A section of BJP workers in Puttur oppose his re-induction. The faction had pushed the BJP to the third position in the last Assembly election in Puttur constituency by fielding an independent candidate. The faction leaders and the Sangh Parivar leaders to hold another round of meetings today.

From north Karnataka

Election to the offices of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society will be held in Kalaburagi.

