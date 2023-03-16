Top news developments in Karnataka on March 16, 2023

March 16, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. Nephrology Association of Karnataka, in association with State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization of Karnataka, will be organizing a seminar on ‘Religious views on organ donation after brain death’. Followed by a special address by Justice Santosh Hegde, former Supreme Court Judge and former Karnataka Lokayukta, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Naryana Health, Shivarudra Swamiji of Belimath, Vice Chancellor of St. Joseph’s University Ref. Fr. Victor Lobo, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D, and Chairman and MD of Accura Hospital and HBS Hospital Dr. Mohammed Taha Mateen. The event will be held at API Bhavan in Vasant Nagar, near Jain Hospital, 6.45 p.m. onwards.

2. To mark its 25th year celebrations, Centre for Budget and Policy Studies, is hosting a two-day conference titled Institutions and Public Policy from today. The keynote address will be delivered by Aruna Roy, Social Activist and Founder Member, Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan. The inaugural session of the two-day event will be held from 9.30 a.m. onwards at JRD Tata Auditorium, NIAS gate, IISc campus.

3. Truecaller’s Bengaluru Office will be inaugurated today by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, along with Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller and Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, Truecaller India. The programme will be held at 5th Floor, Sunriver Block, Embassy Golf Links, Domlur, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

4. A puppet festival being jointly organized by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan features a lecture on Navarasa in classical music by Dr. T.S. Sathyavathi, musician and scholar, 5.30 p.m. and Girija Kalyana directed by Dattatreya Aralikatte, at 6 p.m.; on Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. SI-Lens, a wildlife photography exhibition by N.P. Jayan, photojournalist will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister Smriti Irani to inaugurate Shiva Charitra sector in Shivaji garden in Belagavi at 6 pm.

2. Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

3. A press conference by Kalaburagi unit of Art of Living.

4. A press conference by Kalaburgi district Kuruba Sangha leader Jagannath Pujari.

From south Karnataka

1. KRRS leaders will release Karnataka Sarvodaya Paksha manifesto and later address a press meet to share details on its strategy to field candidates for the coming elections; They have also decided to fight the toll fixed for Bengaluru Mysuru expressway

2. District administration to conduct a program in association with JSS Law College to mark World Consumers Day

3. Passing out parade of women constables and civil police at Karnataka Police Training Institute

From coastal Karnataka

1. Ahead of Assembly election, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate a convention of the beneficiaries of Union and State government schemes in Mangaluru at 10.30 a.m. He will later fly to Tumakuru at 12.30 p.m. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar and other MLAs will attend the convention

2. Mangalore University will hold its fourth Academic Council meeting of the academic year 2022-23 at Mangalagangotri at 11 a.m. Vice-Chancellor P. S. Yadapadithaya will preside over the meeting

3. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and Congress leader B. K. Hariprasad will address the Karavali Prajadhwani Yatra meant for Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency at Jeppu in Mangaluru at 11 am

4. Cinema actor Prakash Belawadi will inaugurate Incident – 2023, a three-day annual festival of engineering students at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal at 6 p.m.