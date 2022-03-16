Top news developments in Karnataka on March 16, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A file photo of PUC 1st year students queueing up for COVID-19 vaccine in. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Anti Corruption Bureau raids 18 officials working in government departments across Karnataka and conducts simultaneous search operations in 75 locations. Raids were carried out at the residence and office of the officials who are under the scanner in disproportionate assets cases. Around 100 ACB officials with 300 staff members conducted the raids. Among the items seized were 3 kg of sandalwood.

2. With Karnataka High Court ruling that wearing hijab is not an essential religious practice, it remains to be if students, who were demanding that they be allowed to sit in classes wearing hijab, will return to colleges without them.

3. Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, to hold a media conference regarding “violations of the rights to education of many children”, post the order of the High Court in the hijab matter.

4. Vaccination for 12-14 age group will be rolled out today. About 20 lakh children are eligible in Karnataka. K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will inaugurate the initiative at Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute.

5. Women’s Voice to hold seminar on the theme ‘Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow’ at NGO Bhavan, Cubbon Park, at 11.30 a.m.

6. Department of Media Studies, Kristu Jayanti College Autonomous: virtual international conference on role of media in sustainable development, Prof. Niranjana, Vice Chancellor Bangalore North University, will be the chief guest.

7. Malleswaram Ladies’ Association Educational Institutions will unveil the statue of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraj Wadiyar will be the chief guest, on MLA College premises, Malleswaram.

8. The Bharthinagar Residents’ Forum will be celebrating the birthday of late actor Puneet Rajkumar in a unique way. Children born on that day at the Corporation Maternity Home will be named after the actor.

From south Karnataka

1. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha to spell out details of a campaign to highlight farmers’ issues at a rally to be held in Bengaluru on March 21.

2. District administration in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar to roll out Covid-19 vaccination drive for children in 12-14 years age group as part of a statewide programme.

3. Mandya City Municipal Council meeting to review progress of development works related to the town.

From coastal Karnataka

1. After remaining closed on March 15 in view of verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab issue, schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will reopen on March 16.

2. Field General Manager, Union Bank of India, Mangaluru, Ravindra Babu to inaugurate a discussion on impact of Union and Karnataka Budgets for 2022-23 on the economy and taxation. Mangaluru Regional Head of the bank Mahesha J. presides. Financial experts will speak.

From north Karnataka

Karnataka State Women’s Commission Chairperson Pramila Naidu to meet officers in Belagavi. She will review progress of complaints against atrocities on women and implementation of welfare schemes.