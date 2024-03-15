March 15, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

1. Sadashivanagar police booked former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 2012, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on February 2 at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru. A case was booked past midnight on Thursday. Mr. Yediyurappa has denied the allegations.

2. The BJP, which released a list of candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats of total 28 in Karnataka on Thursday, is watching the outcome of a meeting convened by supporters of its OBC face and former Deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa in Shivamogga today, as the meeting may resolve to field him as an independent against veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s son for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. The leader is unhappy over his son K.E. Kanthesh being denied ticket to contest from Haveri and has threatened to contest as a rebel candidate, while the BJP is trying to pacify him.

3. Small Industries Development Bank of India and Department of Industries and Commerce, in association with Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka, is organising Swavalamban Mela 2024 and International Women’s Day celebrations today. S. Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will inaugurate it in the presence of Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment. The programme will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat premises on Kumarakrupa Road, from 11 a.m.

4. Karnataka Small Scale Industries’ Association is organising a two-day convention on Innovation and Digital Transformation for MSMEs from today. Rekha Sethi, Director General, All India Management Association, Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar, Director, MSME Department of Industries and Commerce, will participate as chief guests. The convention will be held in Kassia Auditorium, 2/106, 17th Cross, Magadi Chord Road, Vijayanagar, from 10.30 a.m.

5. Dr. Sri Sri Shivakumaraswami Charitable Trust, Bengaluru, is organising a programme to unveil the bronze statue of Sri Shivakumara Mahaswami. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Minister V. Somanna will participate. The programme will be held at Rajajinagar entrance, Dr. Rajkumar Road, at 4.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Preparation are on for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaburagi on March 16. This will be his first visit ahead of Lok Sabha elections and marks the start of the BJP campaign.

2. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to launch Kutumba Jyoti scheme in Dharwad today.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take part in public meeting of beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Mysuru today.

