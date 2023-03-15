Top news developments in Karnataka on March 15, 2023

March 15, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

1. Sporadic protests over toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway continue. Some persons have broken barriers, near Kanminike, giving access between main carriageway and service road.

2. Disgruntled Minister and senior leader V. Somanna has left for New Delhi today to speak to BJP central leaders to air his grievances. He has been complaining of being ‘sidelined’ in the party, amidst speculation that he might shift to Congress. He has, however, denied that he has plans of defecting.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders continue to hold a series of ‘beneficiary rallies’ targeting those who have benefited from various government schemes, ahead of elections. Mr. Bommai will speak at a rally in Ramdurga in Belagavi district today, while V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, will participate in another convention in Kalaburagi.

4. Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC) has submitted reports to the State Government relating to various Backward Classes sections who have been demanding more reservation or reclassification. K. Jayaprakash Hegde, Chairman of commission, will give details today.

5. Sri Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji, who is spearheading the agitation by Panchamasali sub-sect of the Veerashaiva community seeking 2A reservation in the OBC list, will spell out the future plans today.

6. The Centre for Innovation and Development in Smart Agriculture (CIDSA) will be launched today by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and others, at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B, GKVK campus, from 11 a.m. onwards.

7. Whitefield Area Commerce and Industries Association is celebrating its golden jubilee today. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R. Nirani will inaugurate.

8. Bangalore Auto Drivers’ Unions’ Federation has urged the State government to ban bike taxis in Bengaluru on the lines of Maharashtra and Delhi governments.

9. SI-Lens, a wildlife photography exhibition by photojournalist N.P. Jayan will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumarakrupa Road, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

BJP MLC Vishwanath, who is on the verge of quitting the party, will hold a meeting with his supporters today in view of a protest planned against Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway toll collection.

From coastal Karnataka

1. S. C. Sharma, Director, National Assessment and Accreditation Council, will address 41st convocation of Mangalore University. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will attend, at 11 a.m.

2. An Adivasi Samudaya Bhavan will be inaugurated at Kuttettur on the outskirts of Mangaluru. B. Sriramulu, Minister for Transport, and Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare, to attend.