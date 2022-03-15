Top news developments in Karnataka on March 15, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A file photo of hijab and burqa-clad students standing outside MGM College in Udupi on February 24, 2022.

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The much-awaited judgement on the hijab controversy is set to be pronounced by the High Court if Karnataka today.

2. Janandolanagala Maha Maitri convention seeking repeal of anti-farmer laws, among other things, to be inaugurated by Justice Nagamohan Das and attended by farmer leaders from across the country at Freedom Park, 10.30 a.m. onwards.

3. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature continues. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to reply to debate on Budget.

4. World Consumers’ Day 2022 to be attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at State Government Employees Association Auditorium, Cubbon Park, at 11 a.m.

5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to address members of FKCCI on the topic “Vision Karnataka: To achieve 1.5 trillion $ economy by 2025” at Hotel Taj West End, Race Course Road, at 5.30 p.m.

6. Department of Computer Science, Kristu Jayanti College, to hold International conference on Science and Technology Computational intelligence in hybrid mode. Inaugural address is by Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena, General President of Indian Science Congress Association, at SKE Auditorium, college premises, K. Narayanapura, 10 a.m.

7. Karnataka Hakki Pikki Budakattu Yuva Sangatane’s State-level convention at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Vasantnagar, 9.15 a.m onwards.

From south Karnataka

The State Government’s proposal for a ropeway to Chamundi Hills has evoked opposition from various quarters. Today, members of the Save Chamundi Hills Action Committee will meet to chalk out their action plan to impress upon the authorities to drop the project and save Chamundi Hills and its environment.

From north Karnataka

National conference at University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur.

From coastal Karnataka

Schools and colleges in coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have a holiday today owing to hijab verdict. These districts have seen trouble over the issue.