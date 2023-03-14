ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on March 14, 2023

March 14, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:24 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A toll both on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Toll collection begins today, amidst complaints and a protest on March 14, 2023,  | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

1. Toll collection begins on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from today, amidst complaints by a section that it is too steep for a road that is not yet fully open all the way between the two cities. There were protests by some groups this morning as toll collection began, resulting in increased police presence on the stretch.

2. Continuing the spree of inaugurations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will today lay the foundation stone for Anjanadri tourism development work at Anjanadri hill in Koppal district. He will inaugurate beneficiary convention at Gangavathi in the same district and also in Yadgir.

3. C CAMP and the GAIN are jointly organizing the G20 DIA regional meet and national road show at The Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. 

4. Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy will today give details about the 14th Bengaluru International Film Festival, which will be held from March 23 to 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. A puppet festival jointly organized by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan features a lecture on Navarasa in classical dance by Dr. Lalitha Srinivasan, Director, Nupura School of Bharatanatya, 5.30 p.m. on Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Race Course Road. 

6. Dwaranakunte Pathanna Prathistana is organizing the 2022 best novel award presentation ceremony. Senior writer and filmmaker Baraguru Ramachandrappa will present the award to Ka. Tha. Chikkanna for his novel ‘Purana Kanye’. The programme will be held in Seshadripuram college in Seshadripuram from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission to conduct a workshop on the law banning manual scavenging and it’s implementation in Mysuru.

2. Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and other farmer groups to release their wishlist. They plan to extended support to only to such parties that incorporate their demands in the election manifestos.

From north Karnataka

Members of Save Mahadayi committee in Goa to hold protest against CM Basavaraj Bommai’s statement about providing increased outlay of Malaprabha river water to districts in north Karnataka.

From coastal Karnataka

Mangalore University to hold academic council meeting today.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US