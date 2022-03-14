Top news developments in Karnataka on March 14, 2022

MNREGA work in progress at Kusugal village in Dharwad district. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to participate in ‘MNREGA habba’ on March 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: File Photo

March 14, 2022 10:03 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today