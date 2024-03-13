March 13, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

1. Congress has been organising a series of conventions of “guarantee” scheme beneficiaries. Today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will address one such convention in Udupi. Later in the day, he will participate in a similar convention in Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district. Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge are addressing a convention of beneficiaries of guarantee schemes in Kalaburagi today.

2. The suspense over who from Karnataka will get BJP tickets for the ensuing Lok Sabha election continues. The list is expected to be out today or tomorrow. Yesterday speculation was rife over Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha missing the ticket this time to Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family. The former’s veiled attack on the latter over this issue led to some discomfort in the BJP circles.

3. Department of Revenue, Land Records, and Revenue Commissionerate are jointly organising a programme to distribute licence certificates to 1,000 newly selected licenced land surveyors, and distribute laptops to village administrators. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda inaugurates the programme at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha.

4. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, is organising a seminar on the topic “Recent trends in Science and Technology and Engineering’”, at VITM premises on Kasturba Road, from 10.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

M. N. Rajendra Kumar will take charge as chairman of Dakshina Kannada Central Cooperative Bank in Mangaluru for the seventh consecutive term.

From north Karnataka

1. Forest Minister and Bidar in-charge Eshwar Khandre to hold Jana Spandana, public grievances redressal programme, in Bidar from 10.30 a.m.

2. Farmers withdraw their protest against irrigation department after assurances from Minister Satish Jarkiholi of proper compensation for land acquisition.

From South Karnataka

Mandya district in-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy to visit parts of Mandya district to participate in various developmental programmes.

