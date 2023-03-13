Top news developments in Karnataka on March 13, 2023

March 13, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

1. Karnataka Media Academy and Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka will present TSR Memorial, Mohare Hanumantharaya, Development and Environment Journalism awards for the last four years. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok will present the awards at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

2. University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, are jointly organizing the 21st All India Inter – Agricultural Universities’ Youth Festival, at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B, GKVK campus, from 9 a.m. onwards.

3. A Puppet festival is being jointly organized by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan today. It features a lecture on Navarasa in paintings and sculptures by Dr. Choodamani Nandagopal, art historian and UNESCO scholar, 5.30 p.m.; Puppet show Lanka dahana directed by Dalavayi Tirupalu, from 6 p.m. The programmes will be held at ESV Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Race Course Road.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister A. Narayanaswamy to participate in conference of beneficiaries of Union and State government schemes at Raichur at 11.30 a.m.

2. Justice Shivaraj Patil to participate in an interaction on women and Constitution organised to celebrate Women’s Day, at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

3. Media meet by EPS 95 Employees’ Federation on their demands, in Hubballi

4. Media meet by Raita Sena on their convention in Hubballi at 12 noon

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru Urban Development Authority budget for 2023-24 to be presented by MUDA Commissioner

2. Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K. V. Rajendra to interact with mediapersons on a host of issues.

3. KRRS to hold protest at H.D. Kote and Saragur seeking higher support price for turmeric, compensation for those who were affected by the floods in 2022, and solution to human-animal conflict in villages close to forests.

From coastal Karnataka

1, BJP leader K. S. Eshwarappa is addressing a media conference

2. Mangalore University VC is addressing a media conference on the university’s convocation.

3. Press conference by Yenepoya University.

4. Press conference by St. Agnes College.