March 12, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

1. State Cabinet is meeting today in Bengaluru

2. BJP central leadership is expected announce the list of candidates from Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls either today or tomorrow.

3. Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Karnataka, is organising International Women’s Day and Kittur Rani Chennamma award presentation ceremony today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, and Minister for Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior Citizens Empowerment, will participate. MLA Rizwan Arshad will preside over the programme being held at Jawaharlal Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park at 10 a.m.

4. Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bangalore North and IMS Foundation are jointly organising the MSME award presentation ceremony. Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, P. Ramdas, Founder Director, Ace Designers, Bangalore, Machining Centre Division, Dr. Devarajan, President, BCIC, Bangalore, will participate as chief guests. Sachin B. Sabnis, President, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Karnataka, will be the guest of honour. Sanjay P. Bhat, President, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Bangalore North, will preside over the event that is being held at Hotel Taj Yeshwantpur, at 10.30 a.m.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, is organising a three-day engineering fair from today for ITI and polytechnic students. K. Sajoo Bhaskaran, Director, VITM will inaugurate the fair on VITM premises, Kasturba Road, at 12 noon.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi district In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge will release Kalaburagi Rotti brand at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi at 10.30 a.m.

2. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists will stage a demonstration demanding stopping of Vande Bharat Express train at Yadgir.

3. BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha will hold a scheduled tribes’ conference in Ballari.

From south Karnataka

1. Inauguration of Multi Modal Logistic Park of Container Corporation of India, and other railway projects, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take part in beneficiaries’ meeting in Chamarajanagar, and also attend a memorial programme to mark the first death anniversary of the late Congress leader Dhruvanarayan.

3. World Hearing Day at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, Speech and Hearing training programme.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses BJP workers at a party convention in Mangaluru, 10.30 a.m.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express train through video conferencing. The train, which was operating between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, has been extended to Mangaluru.