March 11, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

1. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has called a press conference today, to announce the government’s stand on use of artificial colour in cotton candy and gobi manchuri.

2. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru city, is holding a press conference today on issues related to water shortage in Bengaluru city.

3. Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology is organising a programme to lay the foundation stone for “Aahara Soudha“. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone in the presence of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, K.H. Muniyappa. The programme will be held at No. 1, Ali Asker Road, at 11 a.m.

4. District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Red Cross Society, Bangalore Urban district, are jointly organising International Women’s Day celebration today. Dr. Nagalakshmi Chowdhury, Chairperson, Karnataka State Women’s Commission, will inaugurate. K.A. Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, and President IRS Bengaluru Urban district, will preside over the programme that is being held at the Revenue Department Employees’ Association premises, DC’s office complex, Kempegowda Road, at 10.30 a.m.

5. Ranga Chanira will present a Kannada drama “Leak Out”, story and performance by Akshata Pandavapura. The programme will be held at Nayana Rangamandira, Kannada Bhavana, at 7 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi district’s Constitution Awareness Campaign will culminate with a cultural procession at Wadi at 11.00 am. District in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge will participate.

2. Ballari district In-charge Minister B. Nagendra will perform Bhumi Puja for various development projects in Ballari. He will later address the conference of beneficiaries of five guarantee schemes by 11.30 am.

3. Two-day Anegundi Utsav will begin at historical Anegundi village in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district. Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy will flag off cultural procession and Koppal district In-charge Minister Sivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate the stage programme.

4. Press meet by Registrar of Central University Kalaburagi on admission process for various courses in Hubballi at 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Foundation stone to be laid for Indira Canteen at the DC office in Mysuru, Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and others to be present.

2. Press conference of Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarawal on a slew of projects under Mysuru division to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

3. Workshop on Child rights and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act by Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and district administration.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates farmers’ meet organised by Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at its research centre at Kidu, near Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada district. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Science), ICAR, Delhi and Prabhat Kumar, Union Horticulture Commissioner speak, 11 a.m.

2. Press meet by Mamatha Gatti, Chairperson, Karnataka Cashew Development Corporation, in Mangaluru, 12.30 p.m.