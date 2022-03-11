Top news developments in Karnataka on March 11, 2022

Eagleton Resort at Bidadi in Ramanagaram district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

1. Budget session of Karnataka continues, which has, interestingly, seen JD(S) tearing into opposition Congress rather than debate the budget presented by the ruling BJP.

2. Cabinet meeting slated post noon. It remains to be seen if the proposed amendments to Revenue Act will come up for discussion.

3. Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner to spell out details of the scheme to reach revenue records to doorstep of citizens.

4. R.V. Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform and R.V. Institute of Legal Studies is holding a one-day workshop on Right to Privacy at Shashwathi Auditorium, R.V. Institute of Legal Studies, Jayanagar III Block, starting from 10 a.m.

5. State awards will be presented to engineers and scientists by the Department of Science and Technology at Banquet Hall at Vidhana Soudha.

6. Khadi and Village Industries Commission is distributing agarbatti making machines under Gramodyog Vikas Yojana.

From south Karnataka

1. A seminar on the heritage of Kodagu will be conducted by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, in Madikeri to highlight the salient features of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the district.

2. Inauguration of Janapadotsava folk festival as part of annual theatre festival by theatre repertoire Rangayana.

From north Karnataka

Indo-Japan joint military exercise ends in MLIRC in Belagavi.

From coastal Karnataka

A three-day agricultural fair begins at Kolnad near Mangaluru today. In addition to exhibitions, there will be seminars on different matters related to the farming sector. It will also feature poultry fair and cattle fair.