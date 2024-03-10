Top news developments in Karnataka on March 10, 2024

March 10, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. Forest Ministers of Karnataka, Kerala and forest department officials of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are meeting in Bandipur today to discuss ways and means of ensuring greater coordination on dealing with man-animal conflict and other conservation issues.

2. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation for various NH related projects in Mysuru today

3. Karnataka State Police in association with State Bank of India organised a Police 10K/5K run, at 7.15 a.m.; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the valedictory and distributed prizes. The programme was held on the Grand Steps of Vidhana Soúdha, at 8 a.m.

4. The Centenary celebration of The Malleswaram Co-Operative Bank Ltd. will be held today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, Member of Parliament, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and MLA Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will participate as chief guests. The event will be held at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, Malleswaram, from 10 a.m.

5. The Cubbon Park Walkers Association will stage a protest with pet dogs against the construction of a 10-storied building as an annex to the High Court within the Cubbon Park premises, Central Library, Cubbon Park, at 11 a.m.

6. Janwadi Mahila Sanghatane along with organisations such as Centre of Trade Unions, Insurance Corporation Employees Association, Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, India Students Federation, Bank Employees Federation of India Centre is organising International Women’s Day programme today. Dr. Vasundara Bhupati will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Souharda, No. 1, First Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road cross, at 3 p.m.

7. Akruthi Pustaka is organising an interaction with Ashok Kumar, author of “Monopsony Capitalism: Power and Production in the twilight of the Sweatshop Age”. The programme will be held at Eedina.com, 3rd Cross, Mariyappanapalya, Srirampura, at 11 a.m.

8. To mark the World Glaucoma Week 2024 (March 10-16), Bothra Foundation is organising a Vintage Car Parade today, to raise awareness about glaucoma. Gopal B. Hosur, former IGP, Karnataka, will be the chief guest and will flag off the Parade, at Bowring Institute, No. 19, St. Mark’s Road, Shanthala Nagar, 9 a.m.

9. Sapthak, Bangalore, will present Swara Lahari — a music programme on March 10. The programme, featuring vocal concert by Manohar Patwardhan and party and Sarod concert by Abhisek Lahiri, from Kolkata will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi at 5.30 p.m.

10. Ragi Kana ‘Santhe‘, a weekly rural market is celebrating women’s day today. As part of the celebrations, it will hold a discussion with Champa Shetty, theatre and film personality and voiceover artiste. The programme will be held at Ragi Kana premises, Samagra Shikshana Kendra campus, Bannerghatta Road, Gottigere, at 11 a.m.

11. Bhagavataru Samskrutika Sangatane is organising Lankesh — 90, a State-level seminar today at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, from 10 a.m .

From North Karnataka

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually launch several airport construction and upgrade works in the country, including some works in Belagavi and Hubballi.

2. Deliberations on various topics and the valedictory session would be held on the second day of 21st Bidar District Sahitya Sammelana at Chennabasava Pattadevaru Rangamandira in Bidar from 10.30 am.

3. BJP’s Ballari District president Anil Kumar Moka and vice-president Obalesh will address a press conference in Ballari to share the details about a meeting to be held in Ballari.

4. The Hindu Young World painting competition finals to be held in Hubli.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to meet beneficiaries of guarantee schemes and hold a public meeting in Mandya.

2. The Hindu Young World Painting contest to be held in Mysuru

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The two-day State level conference of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Mangaluru concludes today. VHP leaders will announce the resolutions passed at the conference at 11 am.

2. Final Mangaluru round of the The Hindu Young World Painting Competition will be held today from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

3. Mangaluru City Police to hold 5K run/walk to celebrate Karnataka police golden jubilee.

