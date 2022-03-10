Top news developments in Karnataka on March 10, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Footfall at this year’s Bengaluru International Film Festival in Bengaluru was lesser that in previous editions. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Budget session of Karnataka legislature, which on March 9 saw furore over JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy jumping to the defence of the BJP government, continues today.

2. Bengaluru International Film Festival concludes with an awards ceremony. This year’s festival has seen fewer footfalls.

3. More Ukraine students are expected to return today. Yesterday a consortium of eight universities offered to give them seats to continue their education.

4. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene to spell out details of a special session of farmers to be convened later this month to discuss farmers’ and agriculture related issues.

From south Karnataka

University of Mysore to mark International Women’s Day with a special program on gender equality in present times and future security featuring women achievers.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar will lay the foundation stone for the sixth Rangayana in the State at Karkala in Udupi district in the forenoon. The Yaksha Rangayana to come up will be for Yakshagana training, shows and related activities. Later at 5 p.m., the Minister will inaugurate the 10-day Karkala Utsava, which will feature cultural activities and exhibitions.

2. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar will inaugurate fifth Dakshina Kannada district conference of Street Vendors’ Welfare Association.

From north Karnataka

1. VTU convocation at Belagavi. Speaker Om Birla to give convocation address.

2. Bidar district administration to hold an interaction programme with three students who returned from Ukraine.