1. The first annual examination for II pre-university students began this morning. A total of 6,98,624 students from 5,912 PU colleges have enrolled, including 3,30,644 boys and 3,67,980 girls. Today, Kannada and Arabic exams are being held from 10.15 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in 1,124 examination centres.

2. While the budget session of Karnataka legislature ended yesterday, the BJP is expected to press on with the allegation that supporters of Rajya Sabha member Naseer Hussain shouted “pro-Pakistan” slogans after he was declared victorious in the election on Tuesday, in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha. They petitioned the Governor yesterday demanding dismissal of the government for alleged failure to maintain law and order. Police have questioned seven persons so far in connection with the case and have promised action if anyone is found guilty of raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

3. Screenings of movies at Bengaluru International Film Festival begin at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

4. Department of Health and Family Welfare and State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation are jointly organising a programme to distribute certificates to organ donors’ families. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will felicitate and present the certificates.

5. NABARD, in association with OpenNetwork for Digital Commerce and Small Farmers’ Agri-Business Consortium, is organising Tarang Mela to facilitate a marketing platform for rural crafts and products of Karnataka. Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, will inaugurate the mela at Safina Plaza, Infantry Road.

6. ShikshaLokam, a non-profit organisation, is holding InovokED 3.0. Anita Karwal, former Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, Director General, School Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Uma Mahadevan, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat Raj, will address the audience. The scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will unveil the art work. The event will be held at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc. campus, at 11.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Morning walkers in west Belagavi reporting sighting a wild elephant moving slowly, stopping to eat grass by the roadside. The local police and forest officials stopped vehicles on roads to ensure that the elephant’s movement was not hindered. Commuters stopped at a distance to watch the majestic animal move.

2. Vice-President Jagadeep Dhankhar to visit IIT Dharwad to inaugurate new buildings. He will also inaugurate an eye hospital in Hubballi.

3. Girish Babu Chakri, a close aide of Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, was murdered at Saganur village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi on Thursday night.

4. Minister Satish Jarkiholi to chair Karnataka development programmes’ review meeting in Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

From south Karnataka

Seminar on “Anxieties of Democracy in Contemporary India” in Mysuru is being attended by former advocate general Ravivarma Kumar, civil rights activist Teesta Setalwad and others. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to attend the evening session.

From coastal Karnataka

Sadashiva Ullal takes charge as MUDA chairman.

