Top news developments in Karnataka on March 1, 2023

March 01, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:01 am IST

1. About eight lakh employees and those working in aided institutions launched an indefinite strike today, demanding pay revision, across Karnataka. This has had an impact on several essential services. The employees have gone ahead with the strike as last-minute parleys with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai late on February 28 night failed to yield a breakthrough.

2. Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who is the chairman of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) manifesto committee, is set to join the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka. The former IPS officer yesterday met Revenue Minister R. Ashoka.

3. CITU to hold protest against State government’s ‘anti-worker’ policy at Freedom Park on Seshadri Road in Bengaluru, at 4 p.m. This comes in the backdrop of Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed in the budget session, allowing 12-hour work shift for labourers. Similar protests will be held in other districts as well.

4. Gokula Education Foundation is organizing the birth centenary celebrations of M.S. Ramaiah, founder chairman, of the foundation. Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, will be the chief guest. Governor Thaawarchand Ghelot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will participate in the event that will be held at Gnana Gangotri campus in M.S. Ramaiah Nagar, from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), Mysuru zone Inauguration today. Workshop will be held on Brain Stem Death Declaration and Organ Donation Protocol.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Mysuru and participate in Vijay Sankalpa Yatre, to be inaugurated by BJP national president J.P. Nadda at MM Hills.

From coastal Karnataka

State government gives administrative approval for construction of floating jetty, or ferry jetty, at St. Mary’s island in Udupi for landing of tourists, says Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat. Its construction will cost ₹5.50 crore.

From north Karnataka

Minister Halappa Achar to inspect Koppal Lift Irrigation project work in Yalaburga in Koppal district.

