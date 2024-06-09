Top news developments in Karnataka on June 9, 2024

1. A few NDA leaders from Karnataka, including former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy are likely to make it to the Union Cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi tonight.

2. Several parts of the State, including Belagavi, have continued to receive heavy rains resulting in submergence of some bridge-cum-barrages

3. The launch of “The Great Nicobar Betrayal” curated by Pankaj Sekhsaria, a Frontline publication, will be held today. Following the launch, there will be a discussion with Pankaj Sekhsaria and Samar Halarnkar. The programme will be held at Champaca Bookstore, Edward Road, off Cunningham Road, at 5 p.m.

4. Elements of Art and Heritage Academy will present Rangmanch by Aanvi Manish at Basava Samithi Bhavana, High Grounds, near Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, at 6.15 p.m.

5. Academy of Music will present a Kannada drama Kaala Chakra by Ranga Samuha, design and direction by Hulugappa Kattimani. The programme will be held at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Gayatri Devi Park Extension, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, daily at 6.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader Sharankumar Modi will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

2. Farmers in Kalaburagi district get ₹101 crore as settlement towards crop insurance.

From South Karnataka

1. Progressive organisations are set to collectively read the preamble of the Constitution

2. NGO Mysore Grahakara Parishat is holding a meeting on fixing civic issues plaguing Mysuru city. Three MLAs of Mysuru are likely to attend the event.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Volunteers under the auspices of Ramakrishna Mission clean Kottara Chowki area as part of ‘Clean Mangaluru’ drive.

