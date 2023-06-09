June 09, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

1. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Minister K. Venkatesh have assured review of all ‘anti-farmer’ laws, including those relating to anti-cow slaughter, a reprimand by the Congress high command has stirred a debate on the party’s stand on the issue.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah set to hold more meetings with officials on implementation of the five guarantees, particularly free bus travel for women scheme, which is set to take off on the coming Sunday June 11.

3. Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru, in association with Rotary Club of Bangalore, is organizing placement and recruitment drive today. Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will inaugurate, while Member of Parliament P.C. Mohan, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLA Rizwan Arshad, among others will be participating as chief guests, on the Maharani Cluster University premises on Palace Road, 11 a.m. onwards.

4. University of Law College and Department of Studies in Law is organizing the inaugural ceremony of XXVII India Moot Court Competition. Justice R.V. Raveendran, former judge, Supreme Court of India, will inaugurate. Raviverma Kumar, Senior Advocate, High Court of Karnataka and former Advocate General, will be the chief guest. Venue: Prof. K. Venkatagiri Gowda Memorial Hall, Bangalore University premises, at 5 p.m.

5. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organizing an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta registers suo motu case against officials of KSPCB and Mangaluru City Corporation for failure to prevent pollution of Phalguni (Gurupura) river, and seeks their response within a fortnight.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Agriculture Chaluvarayaswamy to interact with officials and review progress in agricultural activities in Mandya district.

2. Legal awareness camp by Kodagu zilla panchayat and district administration

From north Karnataka

With announcement of reservation, lobbying for mayoral posts begins in Hubballi-Dharwad corporation.

