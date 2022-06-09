Top news developments in Karnataka on June 9, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

National Institute of Advanced Studies on IISc. campus is organising an interaction with Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on NIAS premises today. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. All political activity in Karnataka is around the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 10. JD(S) has moved its members to a resort, fearing poaching of votes. The elections have heated up because three candidates are in the fray for the fourth seat, with none of the parties having adequate votes.

2. National Institute of Advanced Studies on IISc. campus is organising an interaction programme with Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on NIAS premises, at 7 p.m. today.

3. Bangalore University is organising a programme to inaugurate newly-built and renovated buildings, 150 feet flag post, university entrance arch, at Jnana Bharathi campus. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will be participating in the event at UVCE premises, K.R. Circle, at 4 p.m.

4. NITI Aayog, UK Government, Government of Karnataka and BESCOM are jointly organising a programme to launch Karnataka EV awareness portal and roadmap for transformation of Bengaluru into a Global EV Lighthouse city. Minister for Energy V Sunil Kumar, BESCOM Managing Director Rajendra Cholan and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and NITI Aayog official are participating in the programme that will be held at BESCOM Corporate Office, K.R. Circle, 3 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Departments of Archives and Collegiate Education to hold a seminar today for teachers on the history of Chamarajanagar district.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day seminar on yoga and health organised by Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences of Mangalore University begins in the university campus in hybrid mode today at 10 am. Participants to deliberate upon eight themes of yoga.

2. The Vice-Chancellor of Yenepoya Deemed to be University Dr M. Vijayakumar will hold a press conference on the university launching Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology in Mangaluru on June 11 to treat cancer patients. The institute is supported by Tata Trusts.

From north Karnataka

1. A talk by writer Yendamoori Veerendranath at Appa Public School in Kalaburagi from 10.30 onwards.

2. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to hold press meet on a convention to be held in Hubballi.