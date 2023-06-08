June 08, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

1. After meeting BBMP and BMRCL officials, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will today review work of BDA. Work on many BDA layouts are delayed inordinately and mired in controversies.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to meet Energy, Revenue and Women and Child Welfare Departments to review status on implementation of the five poll guarantees of Congress. Free bus travel for women (Shakti) is set for rollout on Sunday June 11.

3. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, AICRP on Seed (Crops), is celebrating International Seed Day 2023 on the theme ‘Seeds for sustainable Development - Global Perspective and Local Actions’. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will inaugurate the event. Dr. Ashok Dalawai, Chief Executive Officer, National Rainfed Area Authority, will be the chief guest.

4. Department of Epidemiology, Centre for Public Health, in association with the Y20 Consultation Committee, is organizing a consultation programme on the theme ‘Mental health, well-being and sports’. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, on NIMHANS campus.

5. Sir M.V. School of Architecture is hosting a three-day architectural festival titled Samvaad from today. The event is open to all students of architecture and practicing professionals. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on the Sir M.V. School of Architecture premises, in Hunasamaranahalli, Yelahanka.

From south Karnataka

1. JSS Ayurvedic College to host national conference on integrated care in neurological disorders.

2. As Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has notified collection of Fuel and Power Supply Cost Adjustment, the cost per unit is bound to increase. A round-up of the views of stakeholders even as Mysore Industries Association has expressed concern that this will be debilitating to MSMEs.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mankal Vaidya, Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, will meet Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao and other officials to discuss sea erosion at 3 p.m.

2. Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University will hold a seminar on yoga at University College in Mangaluru. N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, will inaugurate a yoga therapy centre at the college .

3. Cardiology at Doorsteps Foundation and Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat launch ‘hrudaya vaishalya’ programme in the district. Under this programme, cardiologists of the foundation will visit primary health centres, or community health centres, on rotation on Wednesdays for free heart check-up of people.

4. Four-day international film festival organized by Nitte Deemed to be University will begin in Mangaluru today at 10 a.m.. More than 100 films will be screened till June 11 at Bharat Cinemas. Entry is free. The country of focus will be Germany. Premendra Mazumdar, Vice-President, Federation of Film Societies of India, will inaugurate the festival.

From north Karnataka

Vigil in border areas of Belagavi district after some right-wing organisations called for ‘Kolhapur bandh’ over ‘objectionable’ social media post featuring 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

