Top news developments in Karnataka on June 8, 2022

A file photo of Haj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Karnataka State Haj Committee is organising a programme to inaugurate the 2022 Haj tourists flight. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the event. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

June 08, 2022 11:15 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Karnataka State Haj Committee is organising a programme to inaugurate the 2022 Haj tourists flight. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the event in which Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukthar Abbas Naqvi, Karnataka Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle participate, Haj Bhavan, Thirumena Halli, Hegde Nagar Main Road.

2. Terre Des Hommes, Child Line 1098, Karnataka Child Rights Observatory and other organisations are jointly organising a State-level consultation with civil society organisations. Priyanka Merry Francis, Director, Department of Women and Child Development Department, will inaugurate the event to be held at Indian Social Institute, Benson Town.

3. All India Save Education Committee, Karnataka is holding a convention against the alleged distortion of school textbook at Kondajji Basappa Hall (Scouts and Guides headquarters), beside Maharani Science College, Palace Road.

4. Department of Kannada and Culture and Karnataka Shilpakala Academy will hold a traditional Kashma wood carving camp. Inaugural ceremony today. Social activist P.R. Krishnamurthy, Ashok N. Chalavadi, Joint Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, Bangalore division, are chief guests. Veranna M. Arkasali, Chairman, Karnataka Shilpa Kala Academy presides, Kaajaana, Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Pradhikara, Karnataka Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, 11.30 a.m.

5. Bangalore University teaching, non teaching staff, research scholars and post-graduate students will be organising a felicitation programme in honour of Prof. Venugopal K.R., Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University today. Higher Education Minister, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and NAAC Director Prof. S. C . Sharma will participate. Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath will release the felicitation volume titled Saraswathi Putra.

6. Karnataka Border Area Development Corporation is organising the 107th birth anniversary of writer Kayyara Kinhanna Rai, at its premises, FKCCI Building, K.G. Road, 11.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Loan Melas are being organised by Lead Banks in Kalaburagi and Ballari.

2. A seminar is being organised in Ballari on various aspects and challenges in Kannada implementation. Kannada Development Authority Chairman T. S. Nagabharana will preside.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Mysuru to meet party workers and office-bearers in the run-up to the Legislative Council election in South Graduates’ constituency.

2. Karnataka State Open University will launch its Youtube channel as part of its student outreach initiative.

From coastal Karnataka

Department of Union Financial Services and NABARD will organise a credit link programme in Mangaluru at 10 a.m. to enlighten people on various loan schemes of the Union Government. V. Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, inaugurates the programme and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South will preside over the inaugural session.