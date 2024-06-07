1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Bengaluru today to appear before a special court in response to a summons in a defamation case filed by BJP’s Karnataka unit against the publication of advertisements in newspapers labelling the BJP as corrupt during the 2023 State Legislative Assembly polls campaign.

2. The bail petitions of former Minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna, accused in an abduction case, are expected to come up before the High Court today. Both are accused of abducting a woman in an alleged bid to help their son Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually abusing several women and is currently in police custody.

3. Full results of the Legislative Council elections will be known today, of the six graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies that went to polls earlier. While the ruling Congress had hoped to get majority in the Upper House with these results, it appears like the BJP-JDS combine has dashed the hopes.

4. Bangalore University, State Education Policy (SEP) Commission, Government of Karnataka and Karnataka State Higher Education Council are jointly organising a one-day regional level workshop on SEP for curriculum structure and frameworks today. Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, among others, will participate. Prof. Sukhdeo Thorat, former Chairperson, UGC, and Chairman SEP, will deliver the inaugural address. The event will be held in H.N. Auditorium, Jnanabharathi campus, Bangalore University from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Congress government in Karnataka has announced that it would frame its own SEP as against National Education Policy (NEP) being implemented by the Centre.

5. National workshop on PM KUSUM on the theme “Accelerating Transformative Energy Security for Indian Agriculture” is being held today. K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, IREDA, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, and Dinesh Jagdale, Joint Secretary, MNRE, will participate. The event will be held in ball room, Shangri La, Vasant Nagar, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

6. Curtain-raiser of ELCIA Tech Summit, 2024 will be held today with Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, participating as the guest of honour. The programme will be held at Shangri La, Vasanth Nagar, at 6.30 p.m.

7. Academy of Music will present a three-day Kannada drama festival titled “Ranga Rangoli” from today. The inaugural day’s programme will feature a Kannada drama “Suyodhana” by Sandhya Kalavidaru, directed by S.V. Krishna Sharma, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Gayatri Devi Park Extension,Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, at 6.30 p.m.

8. Suchitra Film Society, in association with Climate Future, will screen 16 short films today. These films will explore themes such as climate change, environmental conservation, and the impact of human activities on the planet. The screening will be held on Suchitra’s premises, at No. 36, 9th Main, Banashankari 2nd Stage, from 6 p.m. Entry is free and open to all.

From south Karnataka

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and Builders’ Association of India, Mysuru chapter, will host MyRealty 2024, a properto expo, from today.

From coastal Karnataka

1. New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) signs an agreement with Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangaluru, for operation and maintenance of 32-bed hospital of NMPA and construction of a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital for NMPA in public private partnership mode at Panambur.

2. Alva’s Education Foundation organises two-day job mela at Moodbidri from today. More than 200 companies expected to interview candidates for various posts.

