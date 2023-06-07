June 07, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

1. Karnataka government late on Tuesday released guidelines for the last of the five guarantees, Gruha Lakshmi that promises ₹2,000 a month to woman head of families with certain riders. Clarity on the ambiguities related to the riders of this scheme, and others, such as Gruha Jyoti, which promises free power up to 200 units for domestic consumers, is expected to emerge today. Energy Minister K.J. George has called a press meet today.

2. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah called on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Padmanabhanagar at 10.30 a.m. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and MLC B.M. Farooq were also present. Later, at 11 a.m. he is slated to deliver a lecture at St Joseph’s University in its Langford Road campus.

3. University of Agricultural Sciences and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, are jointly organizing a brainstorming session on ‘All India Coordinated Research Network on Potential Crops’. Dr. T.R. Sharma, Deputy Director General (Crop Science), ICAR, New Delhi, will inaugurate. Dr. D.K. Yadava, Assistant Director General (Seeds), ICAR, New Delhi, and Dr. Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director, ICAR-NBPGR, New Delhi, will be guests of honour. Vice Chancellor of UAS-B Dr. S.V. Suresha will preside over the event that will be held at North Block auditorium, UAS, GKVK campus, at 9.30 a.m.

4. Karnataka Power Corporation Limited and KEB SC and ST Employees’ Association are jointly celebrating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar birth anniversary. Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Gaurav Gupta will be the chief guest. KPCL Managing Director Pankaj Kumar Pandey will preside over the event, at KEB Engineers’ Association premises, No. 28, Silver Jubilee building, Race Course Road Cross, from 3 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Purushothama Rupala will meet top officers of the Indian Coast Guard in Mangaluru at 6 pm.

2. Minor Irrigation Department to remove sludge accumulated in small rivers and rivulets in Sampaje in Dakshina Kannada district from today to prevent flooding during monsoon.

From south Karnataka

University of Mysore to launch to NSS activities today with presentation of NSS awards.

From north Karnataka

1 Medical Education Minister to flag off wilt disease awareness vehicle at DC’s office in Kalaburagi today.

2. Senior Civil Judge and president of Bidar District Legal Services’ Authority to share details of Lok Adalats to be conducted in the district.

3. Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar to review work of various departments in Belagavi.

