Top news developments in Karnataka on June 6, 2024

Published - June 06, 2024 11:37 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kanaka Gurupeetha College of Education at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru for elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency on June 3, 2024. The results will be announced today. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. Bodies of four more trekkers from Karnataka, who died in a tragic accident at Uttarakhand, were traced this morning. They died during the Sahastra Tal trek after being caught in a blizzard while returning to the base camp, on June 3. There were 22 persons in the group, including trekkers and guides, on the expedition. The Karnataka government, which was alerted about the incident on Tuesday night, rescued 13 persons with help from Indian Air Force and civil helicopters working with the Uttarakashi district administration, Uttarakhand government, and the Union Home Department. While five bodies had been found, search for four more had been hampered due to bad weather, and had resumed this morning.

2. Results of Legislative Council seats that went to polls will be out today. All 11 candidates from Assembly — seven of the Congress, three of BJP, and one of JD(S)— who filed their nomination papers are set to be declared elected unopposed. Results of elections to six seats in Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies will also be declared today.

3. BJP is organising a march to Raj Bhavan demanding the sacking of Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra in connection with alleged financial irregularities in Karnataka Valmiki ST Development Corporation. The protest is being led by State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok.

4. Post-Lok Sabha results, there are rumblings within the Congress government in Karnataka on possibility of changes in ministerial berths. The party was expecting to win more than nine seats.

From coastal Karnataka

Home Minister G. Parameshwara attends Karnataka State Senior and Youth Athletics’ meet in Udupi at 10.30 a.m. Later, he is expected to visit Kolluru Mookambika temple at 1.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Kannada organisations write to State Government to speed up water swap agreement with Maharashtra. It had been mutually agreed that 4 TMC will be released from Koyna dam of Maharashtra to Karnataka during summer, and a similar amount of water would be released by Karnataka to Jatt taluk in Maharashtra, by way of compensation.

