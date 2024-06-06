GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on June 6, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Published - June 06, 2024 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kanaka Gurupeetha College of Education at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru for elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency on June 3, 2024. The results will be announced today.

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kanaka Gurupeetha College of Education at Kuvempunagar in Mysuru for elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency on June 3, 2024. The results will be announced today. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

1. Bodies of four more trekkers from Karnataka, who died in a tragic accident at Uttarakhand, were traced this morning. They died during the Sahastra Tal trek after being caught in a blizzard while returning to the base camp, on June 3. There were 22 persons in the group, including trekkers and guides, on the expedition. The Karnataka government, which was alerted about the incident on Tuesday night, rescued 13 persons with help from Indian Air Force and civil helicopters working with the Uttarakashi district administration, Uttarakhand government, and the Union Home Department. While five bodies had been found, search for four more had been hampered due to bad weather, and had resumed this morning.

2. Results of Legislative Council seats that went to polls will be out today. All 11 candidates from Assembly — seven of the Congress, three of BJP, and one of JD(S)— who filed their nomination papers are set to be declared elected unopposed. Results of elections to six seats in Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies will also be declared today.

3. BJP is organising a march to Raj Bhavan demanding the sacking of Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra in connection with alleged financial irregularities in Karnataka Valmiki ST Development Corporation. The protest is being led by State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok.

4. Post-Lok Sabha results, there are rumblings within the Congress government in Karnataka on possibility of changes in ministerial berths. The party was expecting to win more than nine seats.

From coastal Karnataka

Home Minister G. Parameshwara attends Karnataka State Senior and Youth Athletics’ meet in Udupi at 10.30 a.m. Later, he is expected to visit Kolluru Mookambika temple at 1.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Kannada organisations write to State Government to speed up water swap agreement with Maharashtra. It had been mutually agreed that 4 TMC will be released from Koyna dam of Maharashtra to Karnataka during summer, and a similar amount of water would be released by Karnataka to Jatt taluk in Maharashtra, by way of compensation.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.