June 06, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

1. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru Development portfolio, is reviewing implementation of work by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) today at their headquarters.

2. Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar to hold discussion about New Education Policy today, which the present Congress regime is likely to review, though not in a hurry, considering its implications for the academic calendar.

3. Today is the 41st death anniversary of former Chief Minister late D. Devraj Urs. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered floral tributes to his statue in the morning. Urs is regarded a pioneer in backward classes welfare and land reforms in Karnataka.

4. Karnataka Postal Circle, Bengaluru Head Quarters Region, will launch parcel booking on wheels. Chief Postmaster General S Rajendra Kumar to flag off, opposite Gangamma Gudi police station, Abbigere Industrial Area, at 3 p.m.

5. Karnataka State Haj Committee is organizing the inaugural ceremony of 2023 Haj pilgrim flight. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Union Minority Affairs Minister Smrithi Irani, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader to participate. The programme will be held a Haj Bhavan, Tirumenahalli, Hegdenagar Main Road, at 7 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organizing an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Agriculture Chaluvarayaswamy to interact with officials to review agricultural activity in Mandya district.

2. Mahajana Educational institutions to conduct Yogothsava, a yoga contest in association with Department of Ayush, in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Five from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh were killed in a road accident in Yadgir, while 13 others were injured.

2. Kalyana Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike to stage protest outside Lok Sabha member Umesh Jadhav’s residence in Kalaburagi demanding more trains to the city.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Mangaluru and Udupi on Tuesday holding review meetings.

2. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna asks KSRTC to operate adequate numbers of JNNURM buses for students.