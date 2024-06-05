1. A day after the election results, all parties are in introspective mode and analysing the reasons for their losses and gains. In Karnataka. ruling Congress won nine, Bharatiya Janata Party 17 and Janata Dal (Secular) two seats. With the government formation process on, JD(S), an NDA partner, has been called to Delhi for a meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Today is World Environment Day and several programmes have been organised. Here are some:

Alilu Seve and Yuva Dhwani will be collecting out-of-use electronic items from people for safe disposal at BiG-BEE, 14, 8th main, Lakkasandra Extension, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru 27, from 10 am to 1.30 pm, 4 pm to 7 pm., from today till June 12. To mark the day, Bangalore Airport Taxi EV fleet is being launched at Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 1, at 2 p.m. Bharatiya Samaj Seva Trust celebrated the day and the Trust’s silver jubilee, inaugurated by Jnanpith recipient Dr. Chandrasekhar Kambar, at Sri Nidumamidi Mutt at 10 a.m. Today is the concluding day of Green Energy Expo being held by the Karnataka Energy System Manufacturers’ Association and Pride Energy Environment Resources Research Institute, which closes at 5.30 p.m. at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, 10th Mile, Tumakuru Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Prof. Mallepuram Samskrutika Pratistana and Udaya Prakashana are jointly releasing “Jnanasindhu - vedanta Kaavya” of Chidanandaavadhuta, edited by Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh. Mallepuram literary award will be presented on the occasion to Dr. S.H. Govardhan and book award to Dr. C. Chandrappa. The programme will be held at Sri Krishnaraja Parish Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat premises in Chamarajpet, at 5.30 p.m.

4. An exhibition of cartoons by Dave Brown, British cartoonist of The Independent, London, will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, Indian Institute of Cartoonists, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road.

From coastal Karnataka

Shobha B. G., Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary, Dakshina Kannada Legal Services Authority inaugurates World Environment Day programme organised by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board in Mangaluru, 10.15 a.m. K. Vidyakumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, inaugurates the programme in Udupi at 10.30 a.m. Kiran Siddappa Gangannavar, Principal District and Sessions Judge of Udupi district presides over the programme.

From south Karnataka

Mysuru will see many organisations planting saplings to mark World Environment Day.

From north Karnataka

World Environment Day will be celebrated on Hospet court premises on the theme “Jana Vana - Tree for each one” from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.