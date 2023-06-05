June 05, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST

1. Department of Forests, Ecology and Environment, Government of Karnataka, in association with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, will observe World Environment Day today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College premises, Bangalore University, Palace Road, from 10 a.m.

2. To mark the birth centenary celebration of its founder chairman Dr. M.S. Ramaiah, and diamond jubilee of Ramaiah Institute of Technology, the institute is organizing Dr. M.S. Ramaiah memorial lecture today. It will be delivered by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. The programme will be held at Quadrangle, RIT premises, M.S. Ramaiah Nagar, from 11 a.m.

3. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani. It will be held at the Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Dr. S. V. Halse, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University, will interact with mediapersons in Kalaburagi.

2. Congress party is organising a reception for Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil in his constituency —Sedam.

3. Hazrat Khwaja Bande Nawaz Urs is being observed in Kalaburagi

4. Small Scale Industries Minister Sharanabasappagouda Darshanapur will hold a meeting of officials in Yadgir.

5. Last day of Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur.

6. KLE University KAHER convocation is being held in Belagavi at 11 am

From south Karnataka

1. BJP to hold a protest against the hike in power tariff by the Congress government, in Mysuru.

2. World Environment Day-related programmes are being held in the city.

3. Mysuru City Corporation budget to be presented today

From coastal Karnataka

1. Press meet by Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, Congress office, 11.30 am.

2. Press meet by AICC spokesperson Swathi Malik, 12 noon

3. Speaker U.T. Khader inaugurates World Environment Day celebration, plants Kandla saplings at Paradise island, Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath presides.