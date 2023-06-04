Top news developments in Karnataka on June 4 

June 04, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Kannada Sahitya Parishat is celebrating the 139th birth anniversary of its founder Nalvadi Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Retired Judge of Karnataka High Court B. Veerappa will inaugurate the event. Parishat’s President Dr. Mahesh Joshi will preside over the event. Retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax K. Sathyanarayana will speak on Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The programme will be held at Sri Krishnaraja Parishanmandira, Parishat premises, from 5 p.m. OTO is organising a 2-Wheeler EV Marathon to mark World Environment Day, it will be held at OTO Headquarter, 18th Cross, 14th Main Road, HSR Layout, from 8 a.m. Ankura Samskrutika Trust and Ranga Chandira Troupe will present songs related to the environment to mark World Environment Day, at Town Hall, at 5 p.m. National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, (Ministry of Culture, Government of India) will screen the documentary Contemporary Indian Sculpture in English-I Buddhadev Dasgupta I 1987 in conjunction with Pratibha, an in- house curated exhibition of sculptures from the permanent collection of NGMA Bengaluru. Venue: The auditorium, National Gallery of Modern Art from 5.30 p.m. Bimba The Art Hut is organising a furniture exhibition from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at its premises in Basavanagudi. Aakriti will present its second Art exhibition by a group of artists - Snigdha Panda, Poornima Avinash, Preeti Prasuna and Rosemary Christopher. The exhibition will be on till June 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mysuru

District Administration, MCC and Mysuru ZP to celebrate Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanthi. The maharaja is credited to have laid the foundation for a modern State through a slew of initiatives during his regime. Confederation of Indian Industries launches a plastic waste cleaning drive along Outer Ring Road. This is part of World Environment Day to be celebrated on June 5th.

Mangaluru

As many as 39 investors come forward to invest in Mangaluru Plastic Park Project. About 25 % of land is yet to be acquired for Bikarnakatte-Sanur highway widening project. Mangaluru airport shifts to 100 % LED lights.

