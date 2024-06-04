1. Counting of votes for all 28 Lok Sabha seats is underway in Karnataka, with over 13,000 polling staff deployed at 29 counting centres. At 11 a.m., as per Election Commission of India figures, BJP was leading in 18 seats, Congress in 7 and JD(S) in 3. Trends indicate that while ruling Congress is doing better in north Karnataka constituencies, it has been a poor show in most southern seats. JD(S) is leading in all three seats it is contesting. Of the three Bengaluru seats, Congress is leading in one (Central), while BJP is leading in Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South.

2. Congress was, as on 11 a.m., trailing in Bengaluru Rural, the lone seat which the party had won in 2019 and from where D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, is contesting against BJP nominee and cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath. This is not a good sign for Mr. Shivakumar.

3. Though the Lok Sabha election results will not have any bearing on the State Government directly, trends as on 11 a.m. indicate that Congress will not reach the double digit mark, which it was hoping to. The last time Congress reached double digits in Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka was in 1999. The Congress, with a grand victory in 2023 Assembly polls and having implemented five guarantee schemes, was hoping to cross the double-digit mark this time.

4. The 2nd edition of India Green Energy Expo being organised by the Karnataka Energy System Manufacturers’ Association and Pride Energy Environment Resources Research Institute will be held from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, 10th Mile, Tumakuru Road.

5. An exhibition of cartoons by Dave Brown, British cartoonist of The Independent, London, will be held between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Indian Cartoon Gallery, Indian Institute of Cartoonists, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road.

