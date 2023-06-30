June 30, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. With the budget session of the Karnataka Assembly set to start on July 3, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy with preparatory meetings. Financial management will be particularly crucial in this budget, with the government having to fund for its five ‘guarantees’.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is meeting a delegation from Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru this evening. Industrialists have been demanding cut in power tariff.

3. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is in Delhi to discuss both Congress strategy for elections in Telangana later this year, and also Karnataka’s irrigation related issues with the Union Ministers concerned.

4. Chanakya University, School of Public and Legal Studies, is organising a distinguished lecture on ‘Key transitions in Indian Economy’ by Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairperson, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Chairperson, Fellowship Advisory Council, Chanakya Fellowship in Social Sciences. The event will be held on the university premises, Viveka Sabangan, Yuva Patha, 31st Cross, 11th Main Road, 4th T Block, Jayanagar from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

5. Badaya Sahitya Sanghatane, Bengaluru district unit, is organising a programme on ‘Women and Dalit: Equality Challenges’. Dr. Somya Koduru, writer and lecturer, and V. Nagaraj, scholar, will participate. The programme will be held at the B.M. Sri Foundation auditorium, N.R. Colony, at 5 p.m.

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali Trust will be holding the dedication ceremony of Sri S.V. Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial Hall today in the presence of Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Pejawar mutt. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, former Rajya Sabha Member K.C. Ramamurthy, and MLA S.T. Somashekar will be the chief guests in the programme that will be held in Nettigere village off Kanakapura Road, at 11.30 a.m.

From south Karnataka

JSS College of Pharmacy graduation day today, with Shailendra Saraf, Director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad, as chief guest.

From north Karnataka

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to review progress of projects in northern Karnataka districts at a meeting in Suvarna Soudha.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Scientists of the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, led by its Director K. B. Hebbar, will demonstrate the biological control of black headed caterpillar affecting coconut palms, on the premises of St. Aloysius High School in Mangaluru. Later, three scientists will enlighten field-level officers of the State Horticulture Department on managing emerging pests and diseases in coconut and arecanut plantations during the monsoon.

2. Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane will hold a protest in Mangaluru urging the government to resume the government’s JNNURM bus services, which were withdrawn during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wants bus services between Mangaluru and Karkala via Moodbidri, and between Mangaluru and Udupi.

3. Former Congress minister and former Moodbidri MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain will hold a press conference in Mangaluru regarding decade-old Sowjanya murder case.

