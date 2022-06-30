Top news developments in Karnataka on June 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

BBMP Powrakarmikara Sangha hold a protest demanding a minimum of Rs. 35,000 as wages at Karmika Bhavan, Bangalore. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Pourakarmikas across Karnataka are set to strike work from tomorrow demanding hike in salaries and job security. This is expected to hit waste collection, especially in Bengaluru and other bigger cities.

2. With ban on single use plastic kicking in from July 1, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board today is expected to announce its plan of action on implementation.

3. KPTCL and Electricity Supply Companies are jointly organising a programme to distribute recruitment orders for the candidates selected for the posts of junior station operator and junior power men. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event organised at Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi at 3 p.m.

4. Sri Siddhartha Education Society, Tumakuru and Saalumarada Thimmkka International Foundation are jointly organising the birthday celebrations of Salumarada Thimmkka on Thursday. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh and Housing Minister V. Sommanna will participate in the event. The programme will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. INSIGHTS IAS is organising a ceremony to felicitate its students who have topped in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021. Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman P. Ravi Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Seemanth Kumar Singh and Chairman and Director of the Academy of Creative Teaching Dr. Gururaj Karajagi will participate in the event to be held at The Sheraton Hotel, beside Orion Mall, at 10 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Heavy rains across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Orange alert sounded for Dakshina Kannada. Holiday declared for PU and degree colleges in Dakshina kannada.

2. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Kukke Subrahmanya to interact with beneficiaries of government schemes from 3 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. The first general body meeting of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation will be held in Hubballi at 11 am. Slow pace of works is likely to come up in the meeting.

2. Hindutva outfits to stage protests in Hubballi-Dharwad over Udaipur killing. Anjuman-e-Islam members to submit memorandum to DC seeking action against the Udaipur killing.

From South Karnataka

1. Consultative Committee of Ministry of Jal Shakti to tour rural Mysuru to apprise itself of works implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

2. Academic Council meeting of the University of Mysore.