year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on June 3, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Updated - June 03, 2024 11:39 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 11:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Voters outside a polling booth at University College during Legislative Council elections, in Mangaluru on June 3, 2024. The biennial elections to six seats in the Legislative Council from Teachers and Graduates’ constituencies are being held today. 

Voters outside a polling booth at University College during Legislative Council elections, in Mangaluru on June 3, 2024. The biennial elections to six seats in the Legislative Council from Teachers and Graduates’ constituencies are being held today.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. Stage is getting set for counting of votes of Lok Sabha polls tomorrow. In Karnataka, elections were held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for a total of 28 seats. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting.

2. The biennial elections to six seats in Legislative Council from Teachers and Graduates’ constituencies has got under way. The elections are being held in Karnataka East Graduates’, Bangalore Graduates’, Karnataka South East Teachers’, Karnataka South West Teachers’, Karnataka South West Graduates’, and Karnataka South Teachers’ constituencies. In the 75-member Upper House, the Congress does not have a majority, and is looking to improve on the number in this election, which would help it to wrest the majority from the NDA.

3. Today is the last day for filing nominations to 11 Council seats from Assembly constituencies. If there are not more than 11 candidates, then they may be declared elected unopposed after scrutiny of nominations.

4. After a night of extremely heavy rains, particularly in Bengaluru which saw many places inundated, trees falling and disruption in metro services, civic authorities are busy putting things back to normal. 

5. SIT is continuing investigation into alleged sexual abuse by Hassan MP Prajawal Revanna. His mother Bhavani Revanna is yet to be traced by the police.

From south Karnataka 

Inauguration of a training programme for BMTC conductors’ recruitment exam by Mysuru’s Netaji Education Foundation.

From coastal Karnataka 

Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva will today spell out details regarding Alva’s Pragathi, a job mela to be organised by the foundation at Moodbidri on June 7 and 8.

From north Karnataka 

Karnataka Anganwadi Workers Association, affiliated to CITU, will hold a protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of School Education in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m. to oppose the Education Department’s move to start Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) in government primary schools, stating that it will overlap ICDS.

