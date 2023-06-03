Top news developments in Karnataka on June 3, 2023

June 03, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

A day after the Congress government announced timeline for rolling out the five guarantees, all eyes are on rules and regulations which will be put in place for beneficiaries to avail them. In wake of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 3 appointed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to coordinate the rescue of people from the State on the train. The Hindu kickstarted its career counselling sessions in Bengaluru South, which will be followed by others elsewhere in Karnataka. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao and C.K. Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Division, were among the guests at Shashwati Auditorium, NMKRV College. Today is World Bicycle Day and a number of events are being organised by the government and other non-government bodies. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Prakashana and Janagere Patrike Prakashana jointly organised a book release programme today. Dalita Chintana Loka written by Gopal Devanahalli, Janagere written by Janagere Venkataramaiah, and Antaraala written by K. Chandrashekar were released at Gandhi Bhavan. Bimba The Art Hut is organising a furniture exhibition from June 3. It will be on till June 11 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on its premises, No. 42, Ratna Vilas Road, D.V.G Road, Basavanagudi. Shivarpanam is opening its new branch Eartha College of Performing Arts at Eartha elements of Art and Heritage Academy, No. 33, KHB Colony, Nehru Nagar, Airport Road, Yelahanka at 11 a.m Aakriti will present its 2nd art exhibition by a group of artists - Snigdha Panda, Poornima Avinash, Preeti Prasuna and Rosemary Christopher. The exhibition will be on till June 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Mysuru District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting to review development projects being implemented in the district. Seed Festival to promote and highlight rare varieties of cereals by Sahaja Samrudha, an organization engaged in conservation and promotion of agricultural diversity will be held on June 3 in Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba is being held by Munnur Kapu Samaj, a three-day cultural event to celebrate Kara Hunnime in Raichur.

From Costal Karnataka

B. Sanjeeva Rai, a senior child specialist and chief of research, Father Muller Medical College, and also Correspondent of Sri Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, will inaugurated the 21st edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2023 in Mangaluru. A two-day jackfruit festival organised by Savayava Krishinka Grahaka Balaga begins at Balam Bhat Hall in Mangaluru. It will go on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, will conduct a phone in programme with people to address the grievances, 11 am onwards. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada and Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru City North will visit Ganjimutt on the outskirts of Mangaluru where a Plastic Park promoted by the Union government will come up soon.

