Top news developments in Karnataka on June 3, 2022

The cycle rally was flagged off in front of Vidhana Soudha by Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister Narayana Gowda on the occasion of Cycle Day

June 03, 2022 11:10 IST

1. Today is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for Rajya Sabha polls and it is being keenly watched as to which of the three parties — BJP, Congress and JDS — will withdraw their “extra” candidate for whom they do not have adequate number of votes. --

2. Congress’s two-day Nava Sankalpa Shibira (on the lines of Chintan Shivir) to conclude today.

3. To mark World Cycle Day today, Karnataka government has organised rallies in seven destinations. There are cycling events organised by non-government organisations too. Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda inaugurated the event in front of Vidhana Soudha early this morning.

4. Textbook controversy continues to rage, with many voicing their opinions for and against the revision done by Rohith Chakrathirtha-led committee.

4. Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media’s annual convocation of the IIJNM students for the graduating class of 2022 today. Convocation address by Kavita Devi, Founder and Editor in Chief, Khabar Lahariya.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum is organizing a talk on “Only one earth: living sustainably in harmony with nature” by Akshay Heblikar, Director Projects (Eco Watch), to mark World Environment Day, at its premises on Kasturba Road, 11.30 a.m.

6. Sadhana Mahila Sangha, a Bengaluru-based group working on rights of sex workers, is holding a press conference regarding Supreme Court of India order.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day diamond jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru begins today. The mutt has organized talks by various speakers and music programmes on the occasion.

2. The government gives administrative approval for the ₹ 165 crore bridge-cum -barrage projects to be built at three places across Swarna river in Udupi district. The three projects will irrigate about 1,000 hectares of farm land in addition helping preventing salt water intrusion in the river

From North Karnataka

1. A press conference in Kalaburagi by Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha demanding State government correct the information about Basaveshwara in textbooks.

2. Election campaign picks up for West teachers constituency in North Karnataka districts.