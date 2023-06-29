June 29, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

1. A day after Karnataka government announced that it will pay money in lieu of rice under Anna Bhagya scheme, after Food Corporation of India refused to sell rice to the State, the next focus will be on modalities of Direct Beneficiary Transfer.

2. Bakr Eid is being celebrated across Karnataka, but sheep traders have said that sales have been down. Chief Minister Siddaramaih participated in prayers at Chamarajpet this morning.

3. Discussion on the book ‘Vivekananda: The Philosopher of Freedom’ by author Govind Krishnan V., and St. Joseph’s University Professor Dr. Arul Mani, at Bangalore International Centre, 4th Main, Domlur II Stage at 6.30 p.m. today.

4. Sri Vasavi Condiments, in association with the Karnataka State Mango Board, is organizing the Mango festival from today. Karnataka High Court judge E.S. Indresh and Nyaya Chowpal convenor Raghavendra will participate in the inaugural programme. The event will be on till July 5, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in J.P. Park, Mathikere.

5. Shraddha Dance Centre, to mark its 13th anniversary, is organizing Shraddha Nrityarnav and dance drama, titled Sri Krishna Pareekshanam. Dr. Nirmala Yaligar, Director, Doordarshan Kendra, Bengaluru, Sunil Kumar Singh, Zonal Head, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, among others, will participate in the programme at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Vyalikaval at 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

NIA is pasting look out notice in Sullia and making public announcements using loudspeakers in search of Nushad in connection with Praveen Nettaru murder case.

From north Karnataka

1. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil to review work of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi.

2. Amarnath Patil, district president of All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha’s National Industries and Commerce Committee, is planning a one-day protest demanding establishment of a railway division and new trains routes for Kalaburagi.

3. State Government’s decision to scrap the agriculture diploma course in UAS across Karnataka has come under fire from farmers’ associations as they say it reduces an opportunity for children of farmers to get training at a low cost.

From south Karnataka

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra press meet on the airport project, and other developmental projects in Shivamogga.

