Top news developments in Karnataka on June 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Chiefs of various civic bodies of Bengaluru inspected 10 traffic bottlenecks in the city on Tuesday night. The BBMP will carry out short-term projects to de-congest traffic by 30%. Further discussions expected today. One of the promises made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru earlier this month was efforts to speed up travel in the city.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was away at GST Council meeting at Chandigarh, returns to Bengaluru today.

3. Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. are jointly organising the foundation stone laying ceremony of multi-storey auditorium of Fire and Emergency Services, and inauguration of Jayanagar Fire Station’s new building today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra participate in the event at R.A. Mundkur Fire and Emergency Services Academy, Bannerghatta Road, 11 a.m.

4. Bengaluru Mahanagara Sarige Samsthe Kannada Kriya Samithi is organising a zonal-level Kannada awareness convention. President of KSRTC Kendra Kannada Kriya Samithi Dr. Manu Baligar inaugurates at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 5 p.m.

5. Karnataka Janapada Academy is organising a programme to release documentaries of Dalit communities. Folk scholar and writer Dr. Aravind Malagatti to release and Chairperson of Karnataka Janapada Academy Manjamma Jogatti to participate. The event is at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, J.C. Road, 11 a.m.

6. Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation Bengaluru is presenting Nandanar Charitam, a Kuchipudi dance drama performance at Seva Sadan auditorium in Malleswaram from 6 p.m. onwards.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Eight schools in Udupi district bag swatch Vidyalaya award.

2. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan inaugurates mega job fair, Kundapura, 10 a.m. onwards

3. Minister Sunil Kumar lays foundation stone for Go Shala, Ramakunka, Kadamba, 11 a.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru District Statistical Office to celebrate birth centenary of P.C. Mahalanobis,

2. Karnataka Development Programme review meeting in Mandya, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh participates.

From north Karnataka

1. Kannada groups demand a ban on MES after it supported an agitation against the State Government‘s order on linguistic minorities.

2. Activist S.R. Hiremath to hold a press meet in Hubballi on alleged corruption and land grab cases related to influential persons.