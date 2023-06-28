Top news developments in Karnataka on June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

1. The State Cabinet that is meeting at 11 a.m. today will take a decision on rescheduling the launch date of the Anna Bhagya scheme as the State government is yet to finalise the price of rice to be bought for the scheme and the supplier. Karnataka is looking at procuring 2.29 lakh metric tonnes a month to implement the scheme that entails providing 5 kg rice over the 5 kg already being given under the National Food Security Act per person. With the Centre’s Food Corporation of India refusing to sell rice to Karnataka, the government is yet to find an alternative supplier. The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the launch date to apply for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which entails monthly assistance of ₹2,000 to women, is scheduled for launch on August 15. Both Anna Bhagya and Gruha Lakshmi are among the five pre-poll guarantees given by the Congress.

2. Officials of Lokayukta on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and 10 other locations belonging to Ajith Rai, Tahsildar, K.R. Puram, and seized cash, movable and immovable assets which are disproportionate to his known source of income. Lokayukta has also raided farm house of Assistant Director of Town Planning Department in Kalaburagi.

3. As pride month comes to a close in June, many events are being organised. Today, Sangama is holding Rainbow Habba – Celebrating Gender and Sexual Diversity, at 11.30 am at Maharashtra Mandal, Gandhinagar. In another event, national campaign on political representation for transgender and sexuality minorities in India is being launched at Hebbal Dasarahalli at 1.30 p.m.

4. Bishop Cotton Girls School is organising St. Peter’s Tide Commemoration Evensong. Rev. Dr. Vincent Vinod Kumar, Secretary, CSI Karnataka Central Diocese, Vice Chairman, Board of Management, will deliver a message. The programme will be held on the School’s premises on St. Mark’s Road at 6.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Review of various railway projects under implementation in the Mysuru Railway Division is being done by MP Pratap Simha with officials of the Gati Shakti unit.

From North Karnataka

1. Yadgir District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur will visit Himlapur village where 54 people were hospitalised due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

2. Karnataka government to seek central help in building highways and other projects, says Satish Jarkiholi, PWD Minister.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council holds its monthly meeting; Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside over the meeting at 11 a.m.

2. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan holds a meeting of revenue officials in Mangaluru to discuss preparations to face natural calamities during monsoon, at 10.30 a.m.

3. Dakshina Kannada district administration and Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority will observe International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Sri Devi Institute of Technology in Mangaluru. The Member Secretary of the authority Shobha B J will inaugurate the programme.