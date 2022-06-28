Top news developments in Karnataka on June 28, 2022

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in Chandigarh to participate in GST Council meeting. He will be submitting an interim report on the creation of new slabs in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in the two-day meeting.

2, Federation of Farmers Associations will hold protests on issues such as Agriculture Credit Policy, under the leadership of State Sugarcane Grower’s’ Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar, in front of RBI, Nrupathunga Road, 11 a.m.

3. National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology is inaugurating One Health programme, a project of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Government of India. Athul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of India, inaugurates, NIANP premises, Adugodi.

4. Confederation of Indian Industry is organising an energy conference on the theme 'Green New Energy for a net zero India' today. The conference will be held at Hotel Taj West End on Race Course Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Tremors felt again in Sullia region of Dakshina Kannada district early on Tuesday.

2. Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chouhan will lay the foundation stone for Dakshina Kannada district-level shelter for cows, Koila, at 11 a.m.

3. Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project is hosting Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje who will inaugurate mechanised paddy cultivation, Barkuru, at 11 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Press conference by Dalit Sangharsha Samiti convener D.G. Sagar in Kalaburagi at 11 am regarding the revised textbooks.

2. Candidates who wrote Assistant Professor recruitment exams to hold a press meet in Kalaburagi about alleged irregularities in the exam. 11.30 am

3. Protest by Gram Vidyut Pratinidhis demanding regularisation of their services.

4. One-day conference on life and contribution of poets Channaveera Kanavi and Shanthadevi Kanavi at Karnatak Vidyavardhaka Sangha in Dharwad, 10 a,m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar lays foundation stone for housing complex for workers in Shivamogga.