Top news developments in Karnataka on June 27, 2023

June 27, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Internal rivalry and blame game in the Karnataka unit of the BJP is spilling over, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing booth-level workers across India today. Monday saw BJP workers belonging to two groups nearly come to blows in two meetings at Bagalkot and in Bijapur, even as senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa blamed “migrants” from Congress for the poor show of the party in the Assembly elections. Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated from Dharwad to Bengaluru today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the train via video link. This is the second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, and the first to be running within Karnataka. The first was the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. The 514th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, is being celebrated today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will participate in an awards presentation ceremony in Bengaluru and then leave for Hassan to participate in an event there. Private organisations too are celebrating the event with programmes. Bhandavya, a cultural forum, is organising an event in which former Minister S.T. Somashekar will participate on Bhandavya office premises on 4th Main Road, Jagajyothinagar, Jnanabharati, at 5 p.m. Jana Prakashana is organizing a special lecture on unemployment and a book release programme. Prof. Prabhat Patnaik, renowned economist, JNU Professor (R), will release the book by T.R. Chndrashekhar titled “Nirudyoga” and deliver a lecture. Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das, former judge, Karnataka High Court, will preside over. The event will be held at Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, National College, Basavanagudi at 4.30 p.m. Rangachandira and Rangamandala-Sivaganga Trust are organizing a programame to mark the 73th birth anniversary of theatreperson CGK. President of B.M. Sri Foundation, Dr. Byaramangala Ramegowda, inaugurates. The programme will be held at the Sivaganga Rangamandira, Kengeri Satellite Town, at 6 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao to visit tele ICU hub at K.R. Hospital as part of his tour of Mysuru.

From North Karnataka

B. Nagendra, Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare and Ballari In-charge, to preside over the quarterly review meeting (KDP) at Zilla Panchayat in Ballari. ESI Hospital Daily Wage Workers Association president Bhagwan Bhovi demands clearing of dues and extend Social Security benefits at Kalaburagi.

From Coastal Karnataka

Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority, Amit Kumar Singh, Managing Director, Central Warehousing Corporation and Dilip Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Sagarmala Development Corporation Ltd will sign agreements in Mangaluru for developing Container Freight Station-cum-Warehousing Facilities at New Mangalore Port.

