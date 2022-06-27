Top news developments in Karnataka on June 27, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda garlanded on the occasion of his 512th birth anniversary opposite to BBMP headoffice, in Bengaluru on June 27, 2021. File Photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha is organising a programme to mark the 513th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda today at its premises on K.R. Road from 10.30 a.m. onwards. The event will be inaugurated by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Former Chief Ministers S.M. Krishna, H.D. Kumaraswamy and D.V. Sadananda Gowda and various political leaders will participate in the event.

2. Bengaluru Urban District Kannada Sahitya Parishath and Government Arts College, Bengaluru are jointly organising the birth anniversary celebration of Kempegowda and will also be conducting a seminar. The event will be held in the college premises, near K.R. Circle from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, Staff Training Institute, Directorate of Extension, Karnataka State Agriculture Department and Manage, Hyderabad: Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) are holding a certificate distribution programme for farm vendors. Dr. S. Basavegowda, Registrar, UAS-B will inaugurate the event. G.S. Jayaswamy, Joint Director of Agriculture, Department of Agriculture and Dr. R. Narayana Reddi, State Nodal Officer, Staff Training Unit, UAS-B are chief guests. The event will be held at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, University of Agriculture Sciences, GKVK campus at 3 p.m.

4. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is celebrating World MSME Day. The event which will be inaugurated by Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka and attended by Sathyabhama C., Director, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of Karnataka, will be held at Sir M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI premises on K.G. Road from 4 p.m. onwards.

5. The Bengaluru Branch of SIRC of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Peenya Industries’ Association will jointly be celebrating International MSME Day today. Minister for Large and Medium Industries, GoK, Murugesh Nirani will be participating in the event as the guest of honour. The event will be held at Peenya Industries Association premises, Peenya Industrial Estate from 5 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1.. Minister for Forest Umesh Katti will inaugurate Salumarada Thimmakka Garden at Polakapalli in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district at 10 am.

2. Progressive organisations are organising a protest in Yadgir at 12 p.m. against the misrepresentation of Basaveshwara in the recently revised school textbooks.

3. Union minister Soma Prakash will interact with beneficiaries of Union government schemes.

From Mysuru

1. Education Minister B. C. Nagesh, who is also in-charge of Kodagu district and Co-operation Minister S. T. Somashekhar, are participating in the Centenary celebrations of Kushalanagar cooperative bank today.

From Mangaluru

1. Former Karnataka Minorities Commission chairman Anwar Manippady will address a press conference on the issues being faced by minorities in the State.

2. Udupi City Municipal Council will hold its general body meeting today.