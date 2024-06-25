Top news developments in Karnataka on June 25, 2024

1. With dengue cases on the rise in Bengaluru and elsewhere in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a meeting with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and others today to take stock of the situation.

2. Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin is set to appear before Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs in a case against him over his allegedly derogatory remarks against Sanatana Dharma.

3. The CID, which took over the sexual abuse case involving JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, will begin its investigations today.

4. BJP is holding a symposium to mark the anniversary of Emergency. Among those participating is Tamil Nadu party chief K. Annamalai. The event is at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall from 5 p.m. onwards.

5. Minister for Information and Technology and RDPR Priyank Kharge, who took an IT delegation to UK, US and Europe recently, will today give out details on the outcomes of the visit in terms of investment opportunities and tie-up possibilities.

6. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will today chair a meeting to take stock of preliminary preparations for Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya

7. Bharathiya Vidyabhavan will present Kumar Jyothi Memorial endowment programme today with Bharatanatya by disciples of Chetan Gangatkar and Chandraprabha Chetan of Natya Ninada Nruthyalaya, at K.R.G. Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidyabhavan premises Race Course Road, at 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. M. P. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada inaugurates an anti-drug awareness programme for students organised by the district administration with police, customs departments and Indian Coast Guard at St. Aloysius Pre University College in Mangaluru, 2 p.m.

2. Udupi District Level Review Committee and District Level Consultative Committee for Banking Development holds its meeting in Udupi to review performance of banks in lending to government sponsored schemes, Prateek Bayal, CEO, Udupi Zilla Panchayat, conducts the meeting, 11 a.m.

3. Like-minded organisations meet Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan and submit him a memorandum to prevent illegal sand extraction in the surrounding of Pavoor-Uliya island, near Mangaluru, on the Netravathi river to save the island as 55 families lived there.

4. A 20-member team of students from the National School of Drama, Varanasi Centre, Uttar Pradesh, who have been learning Yakshagana in Udupi from this month will perform Hindi Yakshagana Ekalavya at Poornaprajna Auditorium in Udupi at 6 pm. They are learning the nuances of Yakshagana from guru Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna who manages the Yaksha Sanjeeva Yakshagana Kendra in Udupi.

From North Karnataka

1. Nagalakshmi Chaudhuri, State Women’s Commission Chairperson, will visit various women’s hostels and also women in Lambani tandas in Kalaburagi to understand their needs and difficulties.

2. District-level officers will participate in Janata Darshan at Huvina Hadagali at Ballari district to listen to people’s grievances. It will begin at 11 a.m. at Panchamsali Bhavan.

3. District-in-charge Minister Santosh Lad will hold KDP review meting today at Dharwad.

From South Karnataka

1. Akshara Dasoha mid-day meal workers will meet Mysuru MP Yaduveer to press for a hike in their salaries.

