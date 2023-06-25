Top news developments in Karnataka on June 25, 2023

June 25, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

1. Ankita Pustaka to release a book titled “Ghandruk“ written by Sathish Chapparike and published by it. Writer Sridhar Balagar, critic M.S. Ashadevi, and writer and actor Ranjani Raghavan will participate. The event will be held at B.P. Wadia Auditorium, Indian Institute of World Culture on B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, at 10.30 a.m.

2. Nava Nirman — VLN Prabuddhalaya and Ayurdham Pvt Ltd are organising the 15th anniversary of VLN Prabuddhalaya. presentation of VLN Nirman senior citizens lifetime achievement award 2023 by Justice B.S. Patil, Lokayukta. Kannada film actor Srinath will participate as chief guest. The event will be held at the Purandara Mantapa, Prabhuddhalaya campus, Nisarga Layout, Bannerghatta Post, at 5 p.m.

3. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, will present Bakthi Sangeetha by Datprasad Avadooth, Vishwajeet Mathoor and Nagendra Prasad at K.R.G. Hall, Bhratiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, at 5 p.m.

4. The Mythic Society is organizing Dr. M.H. Krishna Memorial Endowment lecture and Sri S. Srikantiah Memorial Endowment lecture today. T.M. Keshava, Archeologist, will talk on “Archeological excavations at Hampi, then, now and future and Kanaganahalliya Mahastupa. Another lecture on some Rashtrakuta temples in Kalaburagi district will be delivered by Prof. Devarakondareddy, Epigraphist and president of Karnataka Itihasa Academy. The programme will be held on the Mythic Society premises on Nrupathunga Road at 11 a.m.

5. Karnataka Video and Photo Association will present Photo Today exhibition, India Tent and Decor Expo and Pro Sound and Light Expo at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. The State government may consider the long-pending demand for division of Belagavi district, the second biggest in the State.

2. Rail passengers missed a passenger train in Kalaburagi Railway Station as station authorities made no announcements. After protest by passengers, they were allowed to board any train with the passenger train ticket.

From South Karnataka

1. MD of Mandya’s Mysugar Factory shares details of the commencement of sugarcane crushing operations for the current year. The public sector had a prolonged shut down owing to losses but was revived by the government last year.

2. Valedictory of the two-day Jackfruit Festival showcasing more than 25 varieties.

3. Surgical Society of Mysore and Association of Surgeons of India will celebrate Surgeons Day, with walkathon, cyclothon and CME programme.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada police will henceforth take stern action against moral policing. Those who indulge in moral policing will be booked under severe provisions of the law. Court will be approached to cancel bail applications of moral policing accused. If needed, they will be booked under Goonda Act and externed from the district, says new Superintendent of Police C. B. Ryshyanth.

2. Dakshina Kannada police begin testing suspected college students for drug consumption to curb drug peddling. Police begin enlightening students to keep away from drug consumption and be part of drug peddling. Police have found six cases of drug consumption in rural and semi-urban areas in one week during the test.

