Top news developments in Karnataka on June 25, 2022

The Hindu Bureau June 25, 2022 10:34 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Federation of Farmers Association and Sugarcane Cultivator Association to highlight their next line of action | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jana Sangrama Parishath, Citizen for Democracy, Society for Communal Harmony , Samyuktha Horata-Karnataka and Janandolanagala Maha Maitri are jointly organizing a two-day round table conference on the theme “Present National crisis - Role of Civil Society” from today from 10 a.m. onwards. The conference will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, near Shivananda Circle. Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha is holding a press conference regarding Kempegowda birth anniversary celebration and other issues at 12.30 p.m National Federation of Postal Employees is organizing its 33rd Joint Division conference at Bengaluru General Post Office. 4 p.m. Sapna Book House is organizing a meet and greet programme with Sudha Murthy, writer and philanthropist, on Saturday at their R.R. Nagar branch., above SBI Bank, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Channasandra, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, from 11 a.m. onwards. Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and Karnataka Real state Appellate Tribunal and Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority are jointly organizing national Lok Adalat sitting, RERA Office, behind Unity Building from 9.30 a.m. onwards. Mining Engineers 'Association of India is holding its annual general meeting and awards presentation function today at 3 p.m. It will be held at Institution of Engineers (India) Auditorium, Ambedkar Veedhi. Sevenchats, a U.S. based software development company to launch Sevenchats App on Saturday. Press regard in this regard will be held at Shangri-La, Palace Road, Vasant Nagar from 3 p.m to 4 p.m. Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Samata Vidyalaya is holding a seminar on “Constitution in Emergency”. Retired Judge Justice H.N. Nagamaohan Das will be chief guest, at Kasturba Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarapark, 11 a.m. From South Karnataka Federation of Farmers Association and Sugarcane Cultivator Association to highlight their next line of action seeking changes in farm loan policies and spell out details of a protest slated for June 28th Builders Association of India conducts Chamundi Hills Challenge - Cyclothon 2022 -- to create greater environmental awareness.



