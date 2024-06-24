ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on June 24, 2024

Published - June 24, 2024 10:49 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

The 17 newly elected members of Karnataka Legislative Council will take oath on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

1. The 17 newly elected MLCs will take oath today as members of the Upper House 

2. CID will formally take over investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 27-year-old man by JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna today. 

3. BJP is holding a protest in Bengaluru demanding that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise on behalf of his party for imposing emergency.

4. Indian Institute of Science Alumni Association will felicitate Sudha Murthy, Rajya Sabha Member and former Distinguished Mentor of IISCAA. IISc. Director Prof. Govindan Rangarajan will participate as the chief guest. The programme will be held at Faculty Hall, IISc., at 4 p.m. 

5. Drushyotsava, an annual show of final-year Bachelor of Visual Arts students at College of Fine Arts, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath will be inaugurated at 4.30 p.m. P.S. Kumar, Chairman, Karnataka Lalithakala Akademi will participate in the inaugural programme as the chief guest. Kanickraj, Senior Creative Art Director, Ogilvy - Bengaluru, will participate as guest of honour. The exhibition will be on till June 30 between 10.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road. 

From north Karnataka 

1. Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan will preside over Wakf Adalat in Bidar at 11 a.m. 

2. Karnataka Sanghatana Vedike president Gururaj Bandi will address a press conference in Kalaburagi 11 a.m. 

3. Gurunath Pujari, district president of Kuruba Samaj, will address a press conference in Kalaburagi 11.30 a.m. 

4. District in-charge Minister Santosh Lad to visit Bedti Bala project for refilling tanks in Kalaghatagi taluk of Dharwad district at 1.30 p.m.  

From south Karnataka 

1. CREDAI’s two-day State conclave to begin in Mysuru today. 

2. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh and Minister for Social Welfare H. C. Mahadevappa to participate in KDP progress review meeting in Chamarajanagar. 

From coastal Karnataka 

Dakshina Kannada District Level Review Committee and District Level Consultative Committee for banking development to hold its meeting in Mangaluru, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh presides over, 11 a.m. 

Karnataka

