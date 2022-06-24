Top news developments in Karnataka on June 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The merchant vessel Princess Miral, which ran aground five nautical miles off Mangaluru on June 21, 2022.

1. A day after Karnataka Government formally announced delimitation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahnagara Palike wards through a notification, which paves the way for the much-delayed elections to the civic body, reactions of opposition and civic society groups is anticipated. The Supreme Court had given the Karnataka government eight weeks to complete the process of delimitation.

2. Civil Society Forum is organising a programme to present manifesto for BBMP elections 2022, which will be presided over by former judge of Karnataka High Court Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das. State president of Janata Dal Secular C.M. Ibrahim, working president of KPCC M. Ramalinga Reddy, State general secretary of BJP C.N. Ashwath Narayan, among others, will participate. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumara Krupa Road between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

3. National conference on ‘Development of Space Start-up Ecosystem in India’ to be held today, attended by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrashekar, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath. It will be held at Hilton Convention Centre, Embassy Manyata Business Park, 9.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Congress leaders and progressive writers, who were slammed by the BJP ministers yesterday on the raging controversy over revision of textbooks, are expected to react today.

5. Karnataka Sex Workers’ Union is organising a State-level symposium today, which will focus on the current issues and challenges faced by sex workers and the recent guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India. The symposium will be held at SCM House, Mission Road Cross, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The sex workers and their supporters will also participate in a candle light vigil between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Freedom Park.

6. The National Institute of Advanced Studies is hosting the eighth R.L. Kapur Oration on ‘Conversing with the Gods-The 18th century painter Manaku and his work’, by Prof. B.N. Goswamy, distinguished art historian. The programme will be held at JRD Tata Auditorium, NIAS premises, IISc. campus, from 6 p.m. onwards.

7. Centre for Environmental Law, Education, Research and Advocacy, National Law School of India University, and Ramaiah Medical College and School of Law, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, are jointly organising a workshop on “Chemicals and Waste Management: Evaluating Environment, Occupational Health and Safety Policies in India”. The workshop will be held at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College premises on New BEL Road, 10 a.m. onwards.

8. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja Yuva Sangeethotsava programme today will feature a veena recital by Aishwarya Manikarnike, who will be accompanied by Koushik Sridhar on mridangam, Vidyashankar B.R. on ghatam. The veena concert will be held in the Gayana Samaja premises, on K.R. Road, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Karnataka Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Development Board Chairman to meet members of the nomadic community in Mysuru and Nanjangud to apprise himself of the issues plaguing them, followed by press briefing

2. KSOU to conduct a seminar on social issues reflected in the works of poet Kuvempu on its premises.

3. Mysuru zoo gets wallabies and other animals under animal exchange programme with foreign zoos.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Coast Guard in Mangaluru continues to monitor whether there is any oil spill from the sunken foreign merchant vessel from which 15 Syrian marine crew had been rescued on June 21. The vessel sank on June 23 after running aground following damage to its hull.

2. Mangaluru Smart City Ltd to clean about one km stretch of main road from Canara Bank Junction to Clock Tower to celebrate its seventh anniversary at 9 am, to hold a cricket tournament at 4 pm

From north Karnataka

1. FIR registered against Gangapur temple priests on charge of money swindling through fake website in Kalaburagi.

2. DSS (Mavalli Shankar faction) to stage protest outside Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ballari demanding withdrawal of textbooks recently revised by the Rohit Chakrathirtha-headed committee. 11 a.m.

3. Yadgir Deputy Commissioner issues notice to people on Krishna river bank villages to be alert on possible flooding owing to rain.