Top news developments in Karnataka on June 23, 2024

1. JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was arrested today by Hassan police in connection with allegations of sexually abusing a man.

2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completed the third Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX) at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga.

3. The Bhavasara Kshatriya Co-operative Bank Limited, Benglauru, is organising an “Urban Co-operative Bankers’ Conclave” on the theme “Information, Security and Technology” today. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Law , Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H.K. Patil, MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, who is also the President of Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, will participate. The event will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Millers Road, Vasanthnagar, 9.30 a.m.

4. Sree Subramanyeswara Co-operative Bank Limited is holding its 50 years celebrations today. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the programme. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil to participate as chief guests. The programme will be held at Royal Senate Gate No. 6, Palace Grounds, at 10 a.m.

5. Sattige Prakashana and BEL Geleyara Balaga are jointly organising the book release programme. Koppada Kanti, Kambola, Talaparigeya Tharaka K.T. Ramaswamy and Rochani, written by Mayannaswamy Kiranguru will be released. Moodnakudu Chinnaswamy, Kendra Sahitya Academy award recipient and poet, will release books at the Mythic Society on Nrupathunga Road, near K.R. Circle at 10.30 a.m.

Mahabodhi Research Centre and Maha Bodhi Society, Benglauru are jointly organising a seminar on Rajaghatta Buddhist excavations near Bengaluru today. The programme will be held at Mahabodhi Research Centre inGandhi Nagar, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Various sports and cultural events will be held on the third day of Mungaru Samskritika Raichuru Habba in Raichur.

2. Bahujan Samaj Party state secretary Hucheshwar Vatthar will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

3. Aralagundagi Gram Panchayat president Sapna Lingaraj will address a press conference in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. Valedictory of State level Yoga conference to highlight it’s efficacy

2. Hundreds of people take part in Celebrate Life Mysuru: Half Marathon by Radiant Sports.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to visit Mysuru in the evening.

From Coasal Karntaka

Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi presents its Talamaddale award 2024 to Talamaddale ‘arthadaris’ Jabbar Samo and Seraje Seetharam Bhat in Udupi, 3 pm.

