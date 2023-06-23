Top news developments in Karnataka on June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

1. A meeting between Union Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa has been convened today to discuss Karnataka’s demand for rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme. The decision on the meeting comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his meeting in Delhi, urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak to Mr. Goyal to ensure supply of rice for the scheme for the welfare of the poor. Mr. Shah had promised to speak to Mr. Goyal. Karnataka is keen to purchase rice from Food Corporation of India for the Anna Bhagya scheme that entails an additional 5 kg rice per head in the BPL cardholding families in the State, over and above the 5 kg rice being supplied by the Centre. The FCI charges ₹36.6 per kg of rice, including ₹2.6 transportation cost, but has refused to supply the required 2.28 lakh tonne per month.

2. With rains playing truant and reservoir levels dipping in several parts of Karnataka, farmers are worried. The monsoon is critical to kharif sowing.

3. To discuss and address critical issues related to youth empowerment, NIMHANS, in association with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs, is hosting Y20 Consultation beginning today. Focusing on the crucial theme of ‘Health, Well-being, and Sports: Agenda for Youth’, the consultation is aimed at creating an inclusive and collaborative space for individuals from diverse backgrounds, including educators, healthcare professionals, policy-makers, athletes, and those committed to youth welfare. The event will be held at the Convention Centre, NIMHANS premises, at 4.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner holds review meeting on disaster management plan and preparations for kharif season.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Inauguration of food court at Hubballi railway station is scheduled today.

From South Karnataka

1. DSS to stage a protest in Mysuru against the proposed 3-day training for newly elected MLAs by religious/spiritual leaders.

2. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to take part in Ambedkar Jayanti and receive public grievances at Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will attend a series of programmes in Mangaluru today. He will hold the Karnataka Development Programme Review Committee meeting to review the progress of development projects and implementation of government welfare schemes in the district, at 10.30 a.m. The minister will attend anti-drug day programme at Father Muller Medical College, at 3.30 p.m. He will visit KEONICS IT Park at 5.30 p.m. and hold a meeting with police officials at 7 p.m. He will also meet doctors and public at 8 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT