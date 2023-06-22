June 22, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is in Delhi and met President Draupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah, will return to Bengaluru today. During his meeting with Mr. Shah, he raised the issue of rice for Anna Bhagya scheme. The Congress’s flagship scheme is in doldrums following Food Corporation of India’s refusal to sell rice to Karnataka. This has put a question mark on the launch of the scheme on July 1. A communication from CMO states that Mr. Shah has promised to speak to Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal.

2. Some shops and establishments and industries are observing a bandh today in protest against power tariff hike. The call by Hubballi-based Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) is expected to hit northern districts, but unlikely to have much impact on southern districts. Mysuru units have decided to run their operations on the ground that though they are opposed to the hike in tariff, they cannot incur additional loss through bandh.

3. To discuss and address critical issues related to youth empowerment, NIMHANS, in association with Union Ministry of Youth Affairs, will host a two-day Y20 consultation from today. Focusing on the theme of ‘Health, Well-being, and Sports: Agenda for Youth’, the Y20 consultation is aimed at creating an inclusive and collaborative space for individuals from diverse backgrounds, including educators, healthcare professionals, policy-makers, athletes, and those committed to youth welfare.

4. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore (UAS-B), Indian Society of Extension Education, New Delhi and ISEE, Karnataka Centre, are jointly organizing a three-day national seminar on ‘Evolving Extension Science towards Secondary Agriculture for Sustainable Development’. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate the seminar, at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B, GKVK campus, at 10.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. National College, Autonomous, is organizing its 60th inter-class Kannada drama competition. Film actor, art director and theatre personality Arun Sagar will inaugurate. It will be held on the college premises in Basavanagudi at 4 p.m.

6. Saafalya theatre troupe will present a Kannada drama Vaishampayana Theera at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar II Phase, at 7.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Kodagu district administration and District Employment Exchange to conduct a mega job mela in Kushalnagar today.

2. University of Mysore, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, to hold a workshop on post-Covid revival of children’s education and learning.

From north Karnataka

1. Kannada Sahitya Parishat appoints Bidar-based youth Adhish Wali as Honorary Youth Convenor of United Kingdom.

2. Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer issues show cause notice to Yekamba PDO after villagers of Karkhiyal in Aurad taluk fall ill after consuming contaminated water.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dead organisms, suspected to be cellophane tube worms, wash ashore on Malpe beach in Udupi in huge quantity after getting dislodged from their surroundings due to high currents because of cyclone Biparjoy. Scientists from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Mangaluru, and College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, visited the spot to collect samples for further study. They are not dangerous to people, say scientists.

2. BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi will inaugurate a convention of party workers in Mangaluru on the occasion of Union Government, led by BJP, completing nine years. Union Minister for Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will inaugurate a similar convention in Udupi.

3. A 4-day fruits mela organized by Horticulture Department will begin in Udupi today at 4 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT